‘Ghost Adventures’ star Aaron Goodwin files for divorce after wife allegedly tries to hire hitman

Aaron Goodwin from the Discovery+ show “Ghost Adventures” has filed for divorce from his wife of over two years after she allegedly tried to arrange his death.

Victoria Goodwin was arrested on March 6 in Nevada where the couple lives, charged with solicitation to commit murder and conspiring to commit murder. She was being held on $100,000 bail.

Officials said she was messaging an inmate in Florida in October, trying to hire a third person to kill the television personality.

Police said she wrote the inmate asking if she was a “bad person” because she “chose to end” his “existence.”

She allegedly shared his recording schedule and wrote about planning to pay an initial $2,500, police said.

Victoria Goodwin said she didn’t want her husband dead, but that they “were going through problems in their marriage.” But she also allegedly that she was in love with the inmate, and that her husband “would not accept divorce.”

Victoria Goodwin said she connected with the inmate, identified as Grant Amato, after learning about him during a true crime documentary.

Aaron Goodwin filed for divorce in Clark County, Nevada, on March 12.

In the filing, obtained by US Weekly, he stated, “The views, tastes, likes and dislikes of husband and wife have become incompatible to the extent that it has become impossible for them to live together … in marital harmony,” the docs read. “There is no possibility of reconciliation.”

He wants to have community assets divided equally and no alimony paid to either spouse.

