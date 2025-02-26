Florida zoo announces birth of critically endangered Eastern bongo

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Florida zoo announced the birth of a male Eastern bongo calf, a critically endangered species threatened by habitat loss and poaching, officials said Tuesday.

In a Facebook post on Feb. 25, the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens announced the birth of the cooper-colored, white-striped antelope. The yet-to-be-named calf was born on Feb. 19, 2025, to its first-time mother, Cayenne.

“We’re overjoyed to introduce the newest member of our Zoo family,” zoo officials wrote in the post. “Both mom and calf are thriving, with the little one nursing well and growing stronger each day.”

Eastern bongos, also known as mountain bongos, can be found in the mountain-forested region of central Kenya, according to the African Wildlife Federation.

Young bongos are vulnerable to pythons, leopards, and hyenas, according to the organization’s website. Lions have also reportedly preyed on bongos.

According to the African Wildlife Federation, bongos have been targeted by tourist safari hunters in central Africa.

“Large-scale and continuous hunting has completely eliminated this species in some areas,” the organization said.

Zoo officials in Jacksonville were pleased to welcome a new bongo to the facility.

“Each birth is a vital step toward their conservation,” the zoo wrote on Facebook. “Join us in celebrating this precious addition to our Zoo family!”

