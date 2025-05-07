Trending

Fire reported at Hunt Oil refinery in Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Refinery fire FILE PHOTO: A Google Map image of Hunt Oil in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. A fire was reported at the refinery on Wednesday. (Google Map/Google)
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Smoke billowed from an oil refinery in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, after an incident on Wednesday.

Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue confirmed they responded to an incident at the Hunt Oil Refinery, WBRC and WVUA reported.

Reports of a blast could be heard at least 16 miles away from the Hunt Oil refinery, according to WVUA.

Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue Public Safety Educator and Public Information Officer Holly Whigham said it happened around 11:45 a.m. local time and crews are on the scene, WVUA reported.

Whigham told the Tuscaloosa Thread it was an active fire.

The company was expected to issue a statement later today, WVTM reported.

