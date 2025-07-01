Evangelical pastor Rev. Jimmy Swaggart dies

Televangelist Jimmy Swaggart has died at the age of 90.

Swaggart had suffered cardiac arrest on June 15, WBRZ reported.

Representatives shared the news of his passing on his Facebook page, writing, "Today, our hearts are heavy as we share that Brother Swaggart has finished his earthly race and entered into the presence of His Savior, Jesus Christ. Today was the day he has sung about for decades. He met his beloved Savior and entered the portals of glory. At the same time, we rejoice knowing that we will see him again one day."

“I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith: Henceforth there is laid up for me a... Posted by Jimmy Swaggart on Tuesday, July 1, 2025

Swaggart’s son, Donnie Swaggart, said his father had been hospitalized in Baton Rouge after his medical incident earlier this month, The Washington Post reported.

