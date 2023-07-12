Emmy nominations announced





Nominees for the 75th anniversary Emmy Awards were announced Wednesday in an online broadcast.

Emmy Award-nominated actress Yvette Nicole Brown and Television Academy chair Frank Scherma announced the nominees in the academy’s major categories.

“It’s been another transformational year in this platinum age of television that has delivered a diverse range of extraordinary programming,” Scherma in a said statement. “We are delighted to have Yvette help us celebrate our 75th anniversary as we honor the exceptional shows, innovators, storytellers, and talent whose work has entertained and connected us this season.”

The 75th Emmy Awards ceremony is scheduled for Sept. 18 from the Peacock (formerly Microsoft) Theater in Los Angeles.

Below are the nominations:

#EmmyNoms: Variety Talk Series



“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

“The Problem With Jon Stewart”

“The Daily Show With Trevor Noah”

"Late Night With Seth Meyers"

#EmmyNoms: Lead Limited/Movie Actress



Ali Wong (“Beef”)

Dominique Fishback (“Swarm”)

Jessica Chastain (“George & Tammy”)

Kathryn Hahn (“Tiny Beautiful Things”)

Lizzy Caplan (“Fleishman is in Trouble”)

Riley Keough ("Daisy Jones & the Six")