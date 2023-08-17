Eggo releases ‘Brunch in a Jar’ liqueur drink to spice up morning meals

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — No need to waffle: Here is a drink that could rival mimosas or Bloody Marys as a brunch favorite.

>> Read more trending news

Eggo Waffles is teaming up with Sugarlands Distilling Co., of Gatlinburg, Tennessee, to launch “Eggo Brunch in a Jar Sippin’ Cream.” And this drink has some kick -- it is 20% alcohol by volume.

The drink is being released just in time for National Waffle Day, which is Aug. 24. It will be available at select retailers nationwide and online in select states. Consumers must be 21 or older to purchase the new drink.

According to a news release, the “rich and delicious” liqueur drink “seamlessly blends the flavors of toasted Eggo waffles, sweet maple syrup and rich butter, with a hint of smoky bacon.”

Eggo joins Arby’s, Dunkin and Taco Bell, which have released alcohol drinks, according to Food & Wine. Arby’s has released french fry-flavored vodka.

Last week, Dunkin’ introduced Dunkin’ Spiked Ice Coffees and spiked teas.

And of course, the new Eggo drink is a perfect complement to the brand’s waffles.

“Between the juggle of constantly changing schedules, household errands, family outings or busy workdays, it can often feel impossible for parents to find moments they can savor for themselves,” Joe Beauprez, senior director of marketing for Frozen Foods, said in a statement. “Eggo Brunch in a Jar makes it easy for parents to kick back when they’re not caring for their little ones. So, whether parents want to punch up a weekend brunch or savor some of those classic brunch flavors during their downtime, this feel-good Eggo-inspired liqueur is the perfect treat.”

Greg Eidam, the master distiller at Sugarlands Distilling Co., said in a statement that the company’s experience in creating Eggo Nog last year made this year’s venture exciting.

“Eggo Brunch in a Jar is the perfect way to elevate weekend brunch with a fun cocktail or to enjoy classic brunch flavors during your well-deserved ‘me time’ in the evening,” Eidam said.

The product hit the market on Tuesday.