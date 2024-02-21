Trending

Dream job alert: Watch Oscar-nominated films, get paid $2,000

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Dream job An online gambling site is looking for a person to watch all of the films nominated for the Best Picture Oscar. (grinvalds/Getty Images)

An online gambling site is offering a dream job for movie lovers.

The lucky candidate chosen by TestCasino.com will be paid $2,000 to watch the 10 Best Picture nominees.

Once they watch the films, they will have to rate them for the films’ chances of winning the Oscars for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actress, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor and Best Supporting Actress. They will have to rate the films’ “emotional resonance,” “entertainment impact,” “memorability meter,” “creativity quotient” and “social buzz score.”

In addition to the two grand, the winner will also get a new 65-inch 4K television and a $500 DoorDash gift card, UPI reported.

You can apply through 11:59 p.m. EDT on March 3.

The films up for Best Picture are:

  • “American Fiction”
  • “Anatomy of a Fall”
  • “Barbie”
  • “The Holdovers”
  • “Killers of the Flower Moon”
  • “Maestro”
  • “Oppenheimer”
  • “Past Lives”
  • “Poor Things”
  • “The Zone of Interest”
The Oscars ceremony will be held on March 10.

Best Picture nominee "American Fiction" (EPK.TV)

