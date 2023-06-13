Denver shooting: Drug deal leads to shooting after Nuggets’ NBA win, police say

Ten people have been shot during an alteration on a downtown Denver street, police said.

Update 2:19 p.m. EDT, June 13: The shooting was likely sparked by a drug deal gone wrong, The Associated Press reported, citing authorities.

Police confirmed that 10 people were shot. One of them was suspected of opening fire while five or six others who were wounded were bystanders who were not part of the alleged drug deal.

Everyone who was shot is expected to recover from their injuries, the AP reported.

— Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Original report: At least nine people suffered gunshot wounds, with three people in critical condition, the Denver Police Department reported on Twitter.

A suspect in the shooting was taken into custody. The suspect was also shot, police said, tweeting out that the investigation was “complex.”

The shooting came hours after the Denver Nuggets won the NBA championship, the first in the team’s history.



