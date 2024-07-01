Deadline looms for iPhone $35M class action settlement

If you are eligible to take part in the proposed $35 million class action settlement concerning iPhone 7 and 7 Plus devices, the deadline to submit a claim is this week.

Apple had been accused in the California-filed lawsuit of the “concealment of a material defect” that made the phones’ audio features become “unresponsive” and falling “of their essential purpose of smartphones,” USA Today reported.

“Apple has long been aware of the Audio IC Defect, yet, notwithstanding its longstanding knowledge, Apple routinely refuses to repair the iPhones without charge when the Audio IC Defect manifests,” the suit alleged.

If you owned an iPhone 7 or 7 Plus from Sept. 16, 2016 through Jan. 3, 2023, and complained about a problem that is spelled out in the suit or paid to have the device repaired or replaced, you can receive a portion of the class action settlement, the suit’s website said.

Originally, the deadline to join the class action was set for June 3, but was moved a month, to July 3 or Wednesday, according to USA Today.

Apple Insider said that there was no reason given for the change or when it was made.

Members of the class action can get up to $349 if they paid for a repair or a maximum $125 if they only filed a complaint. The minimum payout will be $50.

Apple settled the suit but continues to deny wrongdoing.

The settlement’s final approval hearing is set for July 18.

No date was given for when payments could be issued, Apple Insider reported.

For more information visit the class action’s website.





