Coronavirus: US surpasses 25 million cases

Nearly a year after the first infection was diagnosed, the U.S. surpassed 25 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus on Sunday, according to information compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
The country accounts for roughly one of every four cases reported worldwide and one of every five deaths. India has recorded the second-most cases, with about 10.7 million.
The number of new cases in the U.S. has shown signs of slowing recently, with an average of 176,000 reported daily in the past week, down from 244,000 in early January.
There have been 417,539 deaths from the coronavirus in the U.S.
