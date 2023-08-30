Coast Guard rescues 4 people, dog from sinking boat near New Jersey

The Coast Guard rescued four people and a dog from a sinking 30-foot boat that capsized moments after the rescue, according to a news release.

The recreational boat was sinking in Barnegat Bay about 50 miles north of Atlantic City when the Coast Guard response crew arrived. The four people and the dog were transferred to the Coast Guard boat just before the boat capsized, according to NBCnews.com

The uninjured survivors and dog were taken to a marina in Lanoka Harbor, New Jersey, about 10 miles away. A commercial salvage company righted the boat and towed it to the same marina, the news release said.

Chief Warrant Officer James B. Corbisiero, Commander of the Coast Guard Station Barnegat Light, said the boat’s owner thought the boat was taking water because of a loose plug, but the Coast Guard has not been able to confirm that

The relationship between the four people on board the boat was unclear, officials said.



