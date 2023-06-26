Charges dropped against mom, 14-year-old son after man shot to death at hot dog stand

CHICAGO — Prosecutors on Monday dropped charges against a woman and her 14-year-old son after they were charged with murdering a man during an argument at a hot dog stand on Chicago’s South Side, according to multiple reports.

In a statement, officials with the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office cited “emerging evidence” for their decision to dismiss charges against Carlisha Hood and her son.

“Based upon the facts, evidence, and the law we are unable to meet our burden of proof in the prosecution of these cases,” the statement read.

Prosecutors previously said Hood, 35, encouraged her son to repeatedly shoot Jeremy Brown, 32, after they got into an argument on June 18 while waiting for food at Maxwell Street Express, the Chicago Sun-Times and WGN-TV reported. As the argument escalated, Hood texted her son to tell him to come to the restaurant, according to the Sun-Times.

Brown punched Hood in the head several times and her son pulled out a firearm, firing shots at the man, WGN reported. Brown ran as Hood’s son followed, continuing to fire shots, the news station reported.

Authorities said Brown, who had sustained two gunshot wounds to the back, died of his injuries, according to WGN and WMAQ-TV.

Hood and her son surrendered to authorities last week to face first-degree murder charges, WMAQ reported. Hood was also charged with one count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, according to the news station reported.

It was not immediately clear what prompted officials to drop the charges against Hood and her son. The Sun-Times reported that the decision came after video, apparently recorded by a bystander, surfaced over the weekend showing Brown punching Hood immediately before the shooting.

Prosecutors said Hood had a firearm owners identification card and a concealed carry permit, WMAQ reported. She had no prior criminal record, according to the newspaper.