Caitlin Clark vs Paige Bueckers in Final Four game; what time, how to watch

A record was set on Monday when more than 12 million people watched the Iowa Hawkeyes defeat the LSU Tigers in an NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament Elite Eight game.

The Hawkeyes, with star Caitlin Clark, will next face Paige Bueckers and UConn in a Final Four game on Friday night. Will another record be set when Clark, who has scored more points than any player in college basketball history -- man or woman, takes to the court?

Probably.

The games come as Clark has raised the profile of the women’s game with tough play, a much talked about rivalry with LSU’s Angel Reese and the shots she fires off – and makes – from points on the court that are well above the 3-point line.

Clark scored 41 points in Monday’s rematch of last year’s championship game with LSU. In addition, she had 12 assists and 7 rebounds.

The night could be doubly sweet for Clark who will be playing against one of the few schools that did not recruit her out of high school.

The Iowa-University of Connecticut game will be played after North Carolina State takes on No. 1 overall seed South Carolina, which hasn’t lost a game all season.

How to watch the games

The first game of the night, the South Carolina – N.C. State matchup, will begin at 7 p.m. EDT.

The Iowa and UConn game will come next and is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. EDT. The games will be aired on ESPN.

The winners of Friday’s games will meet on Sunday in the national championship game. That game is set for 3 p.m. EDT and will be aired on ABC.

All the games are being played at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland. Resale tickets as of Friday morning were said to be upwards of $2,000 a seat.

