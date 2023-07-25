Brother of Aaron Hernandez accused of planning shootings at 2 universities

STORRS, Conn. — The brother of the late NFL player Aaron Hernandez is accused of making plans to carry out mass shootings at a pair of New England universities, authorities said.

>> Read more trending news

Dennis John Hernandez, 37, also known as “DJ,” was arrested on July 18 and charged with threatening, breach of peace and failure to appear in court, WVIT-TV reported. Authorities said that Dennis Hernandez had made threats against the University of Connecticut and Brown University in Rhode Island, according to WFXT-TV.

According to documents from the Bristol Police Department, Hernandez traveled to both universities to “map the schools out,” the television station reported.

The brother of former New England Patriots star Aaron Hernandez has been arrested on threatening charges amid concerns he was plotting to carry out school shootings at a pair of prominent New England universities, authorities said. https://t.co/nBXEPWQwQs — Boston 25 News (@boston25) July 25, 2023

The documents stated that he planned to kill anyone who had profited off his younger brother, according to The Associated Press.

Hernandez was arrested after several people, including a 35-year-old woman who had been dating the former UConn quarterback and wide receiver, came forward and told police that he had been “displaying very erratic behavior,” WFXT reported.

“Dennis said that ‘he has a bullet for everyone,’” the arrest report stated.

Dennis Hernandez played at UConn from 2005 to 2008. He was also an assistant at Brown in 2011, according to WFSB-TV.

He was issued a summons in March for allegedly throwing a brick onto the ESPN headquarters campus in Bristol, Connecticut, and eluding police. Hernandez missed a scheduled hearing in connection with the incident on July 7.

Hernandez’s former girlfriend told authorities that he skipped court and visited both campuses, where he “went into a number of classrooms and buildings,” WFXT reported.

Bristol police authorities at both universities.

Over the next few days, Hernandez posted several threats on social media, including one post that allegedly read, “Will I kill? Absolutely, I’ve warned my enemies, so pay upfront,” according to arrest documents. In another post, he allegedly said that someone “deserves to die” and that he “is coming for her and her family.”

Bristol police said that found Hernandez at a home, where he disregarded commands and yelled at officers to “shoot him,” WFSB reported.

Police eventually used to stun gun to subdue him and transported him to an area hospital, according to the television station.

In a statement, UConn officials said they were aware of Hernandez’s arrest, WVIT reported.

“Police departments evaluate threats for credibility and imminence and the necessary resources are deployed to address the threat,” the statement read. “At the time, there was no known imminent threat to UConn.”

Officials added that they took any threats against the campus “with the utmost seriousness.”

Brown University officials said it did not appear that Hernandez has been on the Providence campus in recent weeks, according to WVIT.

“On July 18, 2023, officers from the Bristol Police Department in Connecticut alerted Brown’s Department of Public Safety to alleged threats by Hernandez that referenced multiple schools,” officials said in the statement. “Brown Police implemented protective measures immediately and remained in contact with police in Connecticut, who arrested the suspect shortly thereafter.”

Hernandez’s younger brother, Aaron Hernandez, played at the University of Florida in college and professionally with the NFL’s New England Patriots. Aaron Hernandez was arrested in 2013 and convicted in 2015 of killing semi-professional football player Odin Lloyd. He killed himself in 2017 in a prison cell while serving a murder sentence.

Dennis Hernandez is being held on $250,000 cash bail and is expected to appear in court on Aug. 1, WFXT reported.