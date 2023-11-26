Border Patrol agents seize $281K worth of meth during traffic stop

CAMPO, Calif. — Border patrol agents seized more than $281,000 worth of methamphetamine during a traffic stop at the California-Mexico border, authorities said.

According to a news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, agents from the San Diego Sector seized the drugs at Interstate 8 near Campo, California. A male U.S. citizen was driving a blue pickup truck that was stopped.

Agents conducting a traffic stop on Interstate 8 near the Buckman Springs exit observed four large duffel bags in the bed of the truck, the news release stated.

A Border Patrol K-9 team alerted agents to the presence of narcotics. A search of the bags revealed multiple clear packages containing a crystal-like substance.

According to the news release, the tests revealed that the packages contained approximately 188 pounds of crystal methamphetamine. Authorities estimated the street value of the narcotics at $281,940.

The driver and the drugs were turned over to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office, the news release stated. The vehicle was seized by Border Patrol agents.

“Our agents will continue to work tirelessly to ensure our communities are safe and that these dangerous drugs stay off our streets,” Chief Patrol Agent Patricia D. McGurk-Daniel said in a statement.