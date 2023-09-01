Blink-182 postpones concerts; Travis Barker returns home for ‘urgent family matter’

Blink-182 has announced the postponement of several concerts after drummer Travis Barker had to return home for an “urgent family matter.”

>> Read more trending news

Due to an urgent family matter, Travis has had to return home to the States. The Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin shows are being postponed. More information in regards to his return to Europe and rescheduled dates will be provided as soon as available. — blink-182 (@blink182) September 1, 2023

The band did not disclose what the issue was, but Barker is expecting a baby with wife Kourtney Kardashian, E! News reported.

He also shared several photos on Instagram with a prayer room sign that looked like a chapel, the entertainment news outlet reported.

Kardashian has not shared any news, Rolling Stone reported.

Kardashian announced her pregnancy during Blink-182′s concert in Los Angeles in June where she held up a sign that read “Travis, I’m pregnant,” USA Today reported.

The two stops in Glasgow, one in Belfast and one in Dublin are all postponed, but it appears that the band will take the stage together on Sept. 8 in Antwerp, Belgium, Rolling Stone reported.

The tour, which is the first for the original lineup in eight years, has had other delays, including postponing the March start after Barker injured his finger during rehearsals, Entertainment Weekly reported.

The couple has children with each of their previous partners. Barker is dad to Landon Barker, 19, Alabama Barker, 17 and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 24, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. Kardashian has three children with ex, Scott Disick — Mason Disick, 13, Penelope Disick, 11 and Reign Disick, 8. This is their first child together, E! News reported.

Requests for more information by E! News and Entertainment Weekly have not been returned.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 27 Photos: Travis Barker through the years Here are some memorable photos of Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker through the years. (Rich Polk/Getty Images for Universal Studios Hollywood)

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 19 Photos: Kourtney Kardashian through the years Here are some memorable moments from "Keeping up With the Kardashians" star Kourtney Kardashian's life in the public eye. (Rich Fury/Invision/AP)

©2023 Cox Media Group