American accused of pushing 2 US tourists, killing 1 of them near castle in Germany

BERLIN — An American man was arrested in connection with the death and assault of two tourists from the United States near Neuschwanstein Castle in Germany.

The 30-year-old man reportedly pushed the two women down a steep slope, authorities said, according to The Associated Press.

The incident happened Wednesday afternoon by a bridge near the castle. Police said in a statement obtained by the AP that the man met the two tourists, ages 21 and 22, on a hiking path in the area. He then lured them onto a trail that leads to a looking point.

“The younger of the two women was attacked by the suspect,” said police spokesman Holger Stabik, according to the AP. “The older one tried to rush to her aid, was then choked by the suspect, and subsequently pushed down a slope. "

Rescue workers found both women, CBS News reported. The 21-year-old woman was taken to the hospital by helicopter. She died from her injuries at the hospital.

The 22-year-old woman’s condition is unknown as of Thursday, CBS News reported.

A U.S. Embassy spokesperson in Berlin told CBS News that they are “aware of an incident involving multiple individuals.” They declined to provide additional information but are communicating with German authorities.

The name of the suspect has not been released. The names of the two women have also not been released.

Neuschwanstein Castle is on the border by Austria’s border in southern Bavaria, the AP reported.

It is a popular tourist attraction in Germany. It was built by King Ludwig II of Bavaria in the 19th Century. It started getting built in 1869 but the construction was never completed. The AP reported that Ludwig died in 1886.