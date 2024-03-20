‘All systems go’: Conor McGregor says he will back into UFC Octagon

Conor McGregor, the MMA star-turned-actor, may be getting back into the octagon.

>> Read more trending news

McGregor said he will be fighting this summer, ESPN reported.

“We got confirmation a few days ago that it’s all systems go,” he said while promoting his first acting gig in Amazon Prime’s “Road House.”

ESPN reported that the UFC has not confirmed McGregor’s return to the octagon, but it has been long planned that he would take on Michael Chandler. The day and location has also not been confirmed, but McGregor said they would fight on June 29 at UFC 303.

The last time the 35-year-old McGregor appeared in a fight was in 2021, The Associated Press reported, when he teased the fight on New Year’s Eve.

Chandler also didn’t confirm the fight, writing on social media, “I’m not sure I’ll be ready for a summer fight...this came out of the blue,” CBS Sports reported. But when a reporter responded to his tweet, writing, “The amount of people taking this tweet seriously is ... wow,” Chandler responded, “Hahah! Right?”

The amount of people taking this tweet seriously is ... wow. — Amy Kaplan (@PhotoAmy33) March 20, 2024

McGregor has two fights left in his current contract. One is against Nate Diaz at The Sphere during UFC’s Mexican Independence Day event, CBS Sports reported.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 26 Conor McGregor through the years 2015: Conor McGregor celebrates after a first-round knockout victory over Jose Aldo in their featherweight title fight during UFC 194 on December 12, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images) (Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

©2024 Cox Media Group