Alabama executes man by lethal injection for murders of an elderly couple in 2004

ATMORE, Ala. — An Alabama Death Row inmate was executed Thursday evening at the William C. Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore, Alabama.

>> Read more trending news

Jamie Ray Mills, 50, was pronounced dead at 6:26 p.m. Thursday, according to The Associated Press. He was administered a three-drug injection.

Alabama continues to use lethal injection as its main execution method, according to the AP. Many inmates do request nitrogen gas or the electric chair.

“Almost 20 years ago, the grandchildren of Floyd and Vera Hill, worried for their grandparents, filed a missing-person report only for police to discover the couple had been brutally and horrendously beaten to death. The Hills’ lives were taken at the hands of Jamie Mills. The evidence in this case is overwhelming, and Mr. Mills is undoubtedly guilty,” Alabama Governor Kay Ivey said in announcing Mills’ execution, according to AL.com. “Tonight, two decades after he committed these murders, Jamie Mills has paid the price for his heinous crimes. I pray for the victims and their loved ones as they continue to grieve.”

The U.S. Supreme Court declined to block Mills’ execution on Thursday, the AP reported.

His last meal was a seafood platter that had three large shrimp, two catfish filets, three oysters, three onion rings and a stuffed crab, AL.com reported.

Mills was convicted of capital murder for the murders of Floyd Hill, 787, and Vera Hill, 72, according to the AP. The murders happened on June 24, 2004. The Hills were attacked with a machete, a hammer and a tire iron in their house in Marion County, Alabama, prosecutors said, according to AL.com. He then stole prescription medication and cash.

One of the Hills’ adult grandchildren stopped by the house to check on them the night they were killed and was unable to find them, AL.com reported. The couple was found later in their shed by police. Floyd Hill was pronounced dead at the scene. Vera Hill was transported to the hospital with serious injuries and died months later on Sept. 12, 2004.

He fought his execution in two different federal lawsuits. In those lawsuits he claimed his former wife lied when she testifying and challenged Alabama’s lethal injection protocol, AL.com reported.

Mills was the first inmate to be executed in Alabama since it executed its first inmate using nitrogen gas, the AP reported. Alabama was the first state in the country to do so.

© 2024 Cox Media Group