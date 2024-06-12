Achy breaky marriage: Billy Ray Cyrus files for divorce from wife Firerose

Country singer Billy Ray Cyrus has filed for divorce from Firerose, his wife of seven months.

Cyrus, 62, who married Firerose -- whose real name is Johanna Rosie Hodges -- in October 2023, filed for divorce from the singer on May 23 in Williamson County, Tennessee, People reported, citing court documents.

Williamson County is located just south of Nashville.

According to court documents, Cyrus cited irreconcilable differences and inappropriate marital conduct as his reasons for divorce, the magazine reported. The “Achy Breaky Heart” singer was also seeking an annulment against Firerose, 37, on the grounds of fraud.

TMZ was the first outlet to report the divorce.

According to court documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight, the two-time Grammy Award winner listed the date of separation as May 22.

Documents stated that Cyrus must pay the Australian singer $5,000 per month to obtain suitable housing in the Middle Tennessee area for 90 days or the dissolution of the marriage, whichever comes first, the entertainment news website reported.

Jason Talley, an attorney representing Cyrus, told Entertainment Tonight that “Mr. Cyrus and the court filings speak for themselves. Currently we don’t have any further comments to add.”

An attorney representing Firerose had no comment, according to the entertainment news website.

Cyrus was previously married to Tish Cyrus for 28 years, People reported. They share five children: daughters Miley, Noah, and Brandi; and sons Trace and Braison. Billy Ray Cyrus also shares son Christopher Cody with Kristen Luckey, whom he dated before meeting Tish Cyrus.

Billy Ray Cyrus also appeared with daughter Miley, who starred in the television series “Hannah Montana” from 2006 through 2011. Father and daughter -- who is also a two-time Grammy Award winner -- appeared in all 100 episodes of the show, according to IMDb.com.

