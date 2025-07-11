7-11 day brings free Slurpees

Take a look at the calendar. Today is 7/11 and is the day to get a free Slurpee.

The convenience store chain is once again giving away its iconic drink today.

#SlurpeeDay is so close we can taste it. Prepare your tastebuds for a FREE Small Slurpee® drink! 👅🍧 Posted by 7-Eleven on Thursday, July 10, 2025

Whether your go-to flavor is Cherry or Blue Raspberry or the new MTN Dew Infinite Swirl, you can get the free snack on Friday, and for those who use rewards at checkout, you can get a bonus coupon for a second free Slurpee that can be redeemed any time this month.

This year marks the 98th birthday for 7-Eleven and to mark the occasion (literally), it developed temporary tongue tattoos that activate with the first slurp of a Slurpee. They are available at select 7-Eleven and Speedway locations while supplies last, the company said in a news release.

If you can’t make it to 7-Eleven, you can get 7NOW Delivery and get $7.11 off a minimum $20 purchase with the code SLURPEEDAY today only.

© 2025 Cox Media Group