Trending

$3.2M heist: Thieves dressed as construction workers steal millions in jewelry, safe

By Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Heist NYPD said three men, two of whom were dressed as construction workers, broke into a home and stole millions of dollars' worth of cash and jewelry. (NYPD Crime Stoppers/X.com)
By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

QUEENS, N.Y. — Three men, including two who were disguised as construction workers, broke into a home and got away with millions of dollars’ worth of jewelry.

Read more trending news

The brazen mid-day break-in happened on Oct. 16, in Jamaica Hills, Queens, NBC News reported.

Police said they forced open a back door of the home and “removed a safe and jewelry, valued at approximately" $3.2 million, New York Police Department officials said in a statement posted to X.com.

WPIX reported that the safe contained cash.

They drove off in a Hyundai Elantra as shown in surveillance cameras.

While two were dressed in construction crew gear, including a construction hat and neon construction jacket, the third person was “serving as the getaway driver behind the wheel of a blue Hyundai Elantra,” NBC News said.

No one was hurt, WPIX reported.

It was not known if anyone was home at the time of the burglary, ABC News reported.

Latest trending news:

© 2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read