1 dead, 9 others injured at Halloween party shooting in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — One person was killed and at least nine others were injured in a shooting overnight in Indianapolis, Indiana.

>> Read more trending news

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were already responding to a scene of a large party around midnight when they reportedly heard gunshots, CNN reported.

One victim was found and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to The Associated Press.

Nine others were injured, police said, according to the AP. Their ages range from 16 to 22. All of the injured victims are in stable condition, CNN reported.

Police said that homicide detectives are investigating the shooting and they have detained multiple people. According to the AP, several firearms were located at the scene.

“I am frustrated and angry at the news of young people shot at a Halloween party last night,” Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett said in a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter. “There are far too many guns in the hands of those who have no business having them, and shocking violence is too often the result.”

No charges have been announced. Investigators have not released the name of the victim who died.