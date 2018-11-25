0 Woman, passenger, shot while in traffic for Memphis' Zoo Lights holiday display, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - An apparent road rage shooting left two people injured Saturday evening as a woman was taking her children to see the Zoo Lights holiday display at the Memphis Zoo, police said.

Officers responded around 6:30 p.m. Saturday to a report of an aggravated assault at North Parkway and N. McLean Boulevard. Authorities found the driver and a passenger in a 2015 Dodge Caravan had been shot.

The driver told police she was in the far-left lane on North Parkway and approaching the turning lane on N. McLean Boulevard when an older model white Hyundai sedan attempted multiple times to cut off her van. Investigators said three men were inside the Hyundai.

The victim told police she got into the turning lane and didn’t notice that the driver of the Hyundai put his turning signal on.

She said she rolled down her window and told the Hyundai’s driver that she had kids in the car and she was trying to get to the Memphis Zoo for Zoo Lights. The victim told the Hyundai’s driver she had been in bumper-to-bumper traffic for 30 minutes.

Police said the victim rolled up her window, but the driver of the Hyundai tried to cut her off again from the right side, causing the Hyundai to hit the right fender of the victim’s vehicle.

Shortly after the victim rolled up her window, shots were fired, and she was hit. The victim told police she’s not sure who fired the shots.

Three adults and three children were in the victim’s car. None of the children were taken to the hospital, but two adults were treated for injuries.

