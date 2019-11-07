Woman, employee throw trays at each other during fight at Popeyes, video shows

A woman was caught on video throwing trays with an employee during a fight Tuesday at a San Antonio Popeyes restaurant.
The young woman can be seen in the video standing in line before the melee starts.
An employee is defensively holding up a tray while she and the woman yell at each other. The employee then picks the tray up over her head and throws it at the customer.
A man in a military veteran hat holds back the customer's arms behind her back as the manager comes around the counter.
The woman and manager went outside and fought in the parking lot, KSAT reported. That altercation was not caught on video.
San Antonio police did not have any calls for service at the Popeyes, KSAT reported.
The restaurant did not comment to KSAT.
The video comes just days after a man was fatally stabbed for cutting in line at a Maryland Popeyes.
