Video of fireball over St. Louis area caught on multiple security cameras

Home security cameras in Missouri caught a bright fireball that streaked across the sky Monday evening.
A large fireball was spotted over St. Louis on EarthCam, a website dedicated to webcam content around the world.
I was watching an @EarthCam camera from St. Louis, Missouri about 30 minutes ago and saw a #meteor! pic.twitter.com/PVAvIGlALF— David Vergel (@DavidVergel97) November 12, 2019
Twitter user Mike Hefner uploaded video from his Nest Cam located in Wentzville, which is west of St. Louis.
8:51 pm @ring doorbell cam Wentzville area pic.twitter.com/L2faUee2rD— Mike Heffner (@hughtrain) November 12, 2019
Rob Edwards posted his video of the event.
#BREAKING: Video of large fireball that soared over the skies of St. Charles County around 8:50-8:55 tonight. People tell @ksdknews the bright light was followed by a loud boom that shook violently. This is from viewer Tim Maudlin. pic.twitter.com/FvdYhOhWew— Rob Edwards (@RobertDEdwards) November 12, 2019
One of the better videos from the event came from Tom Stolze. He notes in the tweet that the meteor traveled from the east to west.
Meteor flying overhead from east to west in O'Fallon, MO this evening just west of St. Louis. #stlwx #mowx pic.twitter.com/0IX2fppoEd— Tom Stolze (@ofallonweather) November 12, 2019
People in the region reported on Twitter that their homes shook as the meteor crossed the sky. Some reported hearing a loud boom about 45 seconds later.
Saw it out here by marthasville, mo. Loud bang about 45 seconds after.— James huitt (@jdothuitt) November 12, 2019
