  • Video of fireball over St. Louis area caught on multiple security cameras

    By: Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:
    ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. -

    Home security cameras in Missouri caught a bright fireball that streaked across the sky Monday evening. 

    >> Read more trending news

    A large fireball was spotted over St. Louis on EarthCam, a website dedicated to webcam content around the world.

    Twitter user Mike Hefner uploaded video from his Nest Cam located in Wentzville, which is west of St. Louis.

    Rob Edwards posted his video of the event.

    One of the better videos from the event came from Tom Stolze. He notes in the tweet that the meteor traveled from the east to west.

    People in the region reported on Twitter that their homes shook as the meteor crossed the sky. Some reported hearing a loud boom about 45 seconds later.

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories