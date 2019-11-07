UPS, CVS make first drone medication deliveries to customers' homes

North Carolina made history: For the first time in the United States, a drone delivered medicine straight from the pharmacy to customers' homes.
The deliveries happened in Wake County as part of a collaboration between UPS and CVS.
Officials said the drone took off from a CVS store and flew a short distance to a customer's home in a nearby neighborhood.
It then made a second drop to a customer at a retirement community.
Officials said a remote operator monitored the flights, and packages were lowered to the ground by a cable and a winch.
The president of CVS told WTVD that this first-of-its-kind flight is just a glimpse at what's to come for those in rural areas or those who have a tough time getting into the store.
