  • UPS, CVS make first drone medication deliveries to customers' homes

    By: WSOCTV.com

    Updated:
    WAKE COUNTY, N.C. -

    North Carolina made history: For the first time in the United States, a drone delivered medicine straight from the pharmacy to customers' homes.

    The deliveries happened in Wake County as part of a collaboration between UPS and CVS. 

    Officials said the drone took off from a CVS store and flew a short distance to a customer's home in a nearby neighborhood. 

    It then made a second drop to a customer at a retirement community. 

    Officials said a remote operator monitored the flights, and packages were lowered to the ground by a cable and a winch. 

    The president of CVS told WTVD that this first-of-its-kind flight is just a glimpse at what's to come for those in rural areas or those who have a tough time getting into the store. 

