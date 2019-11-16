Texas radio host will attempt winter run on route made famous by 'Ice Road Truckers'

Kevin Kline, a radio host for Texas country music radio station KKBQ and an ultra-runner, will try to become the first person to run the northernmost 300 miles of The Dalton Highway during the autumn and winter months.
The Dalton Highway was made famous by the television show, "Ice Road Truckers."
The race to benefit Delivering Hope began Saturday at the Arctic Circle, at mile 115 of The Dalton, and ends Nov. 24 at the U.S. Post Office in Deadhorse, Alaska, near the shore of the Arctic Ocean, KKBQ reported. The Dalton is recognized as the single most dangerous road in America, and the 10th most dangerous road in the world.
Kline, who is scheduled to complete the race on his 50th birthday, is running to raise awareness in the fight against pediatric cancer. You can follow his journey as he takes on temperatures as low as 35 degrees below zero. It was 17 below zero Saturday when Kline began running, KKBQ reported.
"Words can't describe how proud I am of Kevin and the endeavor he's undertaking," Johnny Chiang, director of operations for Cox Media Group Houston, told Radio Ink. "This is beyond doing good in your community, which we as broadcasters have pledged to do. This is humanity at its best."
