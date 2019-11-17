Teen who took date to prom after cancer diagnosis passes away

A high school football player who went to prom the night he found out about his cancer diagnosis has passed away.
Chase McDaniel, 17, was diagnosed with lymphoma last spring. The day the high school senior learned the news was the day of the prom. He still took his date to the dance.
McDaniels' family confirmed Sunday afternoon to WSBTV that he died.
Carrollton City Schools Trojans Athletics shared condolences on social media:
"We are heartbroken to have learned that Chase McDaniel passed away last night. Chase touched so many people in our community with his spirit and strength. Our hearts are with the McDaniel family today and in the days ahead. The Trojan Nation is here for all of you."
After a number of rounds of chemotherapy, his mom said he was doing much better. But Sept. 17, during a special dinner where he met Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan, he was feeling ill.
He had been in an intensive care unit ever since.
The sports world rallied around McDaniel during his battle. His teammates honored him this season by a different player wearing his No. 42 each week.
McDaniel also received a care package from his favorite NBA player, former Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade.
