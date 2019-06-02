Teen bitten by possible shark off North Carolina beach

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. - A 17-year-old girl was airlifted to a hospital with severe injuries after being bitten by a possible shark Sunday afternoon, according to officials.
Emergency personnel were called to Fort Macon State Park around 12:20 p.m. for reports of a shark bite, WCTI reported.
The Atlantic Beach Fire Department said the girl suffered deep cuts to her legs and hands. She was treated at the scene and then taken by helicopter to a hospital.
Fire officials said in a release that they “cannot confirm what type of marine life was involved until further information is received from specialists and marine biologists.”
