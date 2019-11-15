Statue of Sully, President George H.W. Bush's service dog, to be dedicated in December

A life-size statue of Sully, the service dog by the side of former president George H.W. Bush, will be displayed at Bush’s presidential library in College Station, Texas.
The bronze statue designed by sculptor Susan Bahary depicts Sully in his service dog coat emblazoned with the seal of the United States, holding a leash in his mouth. It goes on display Dec. 6, the library said.
On Dec. 6, a bronze, life-size statue of Sully will be on display in the Fidelity corridor as a part of the memorial exhibit. Stop by and see the amazing work of Susan Bahary, provided by America's VetDogs. @AmericasVetDogs pic.twitter.com/cJ4VjLa6Zy— Bush Library (@Bush41Library) November 14, 2019
“I fell in love with Sully and wanted to capture in life-size bronze the beautiful loyalty and bond that our beloved president inspired in him and that was forever seared in our memories,” Bahary told KTXA. “As a sculptor known worldwide for my service animal monuments, I feel Sully helps honor the president’s legacy, wonderful groups like America’s VetDogs, and raises awareness of all types of service animals, as I’m also doing through the National Service Animals Monument and the Purple Poppy movement.”
Check this out! @americasvetdogs commissioned sculptor Susan Bahary to create a sculpture of me 🐶 to be dedicated to my best friend and will be on display in the special exhibit wing of the @bush41library 🇺🇸 Can you believe a life size version of me?! I can’t wait to see it, more details to come! . . . . . #sculpture #bronze #SullyHWBush #SullyBush #bush41 #instagood #goodboy #DogOfInstagram #TalesOfALab #InstaDog #InstaDogs #Dogs #AmericasVetDogs #GuidedogFoundation #labradorretriever
The yellow Labrador retriever gained national attention after laying next to Bush’s casket during the 41st president's funeral.
Sully, a service dog trained through America’s VetDogs, was paired with Bush for about six months before Bush died.
“Sully is an outstanding ambassador for the life-changing work our specially-trained dogs provide to our nation’s veterans and first responders with disabilities,” John Miller, head of America’s VetDogs, told KTXA. “It was our honor to provide President Bush with Sully, and we are forever thankful for his service to our country and to those with disabilities.”
After Bush’s death, Sully was reassigned to work at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.
