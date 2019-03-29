Skunk rescued after getting head stuck inside beer can

BILLERICA, Mass. - One little skunk got himself in a bit of a pickle this week.
Billerica, Massachusetts, Animal Control posted a picture of a skunk with its head stuck inside a Bud Light can to its social media accounts this week, Boston 25 News reported.
"This guy gives a new definition to the saying 'skunked beer,'" Billerica Animal Control posted on Thursday.
This guy gives a new definition to the saying “skunked beer” Amazing it could fit its head in such a small opening. Huge thku to Tufts Wildlife Center North Grafton for taking him. They informed-he will need to be sedated for the can to be removed and will monitor a few days ❤️ pic.twitter.com/xaWIZN6EbM— Animal Control (@BillericaAC) March 29, 2019
Thanks to the Tufts Wildlife Center of North Grafton, this little guy will be OK.
He will need to be sedated while the can to is removed and will have to be monitored for a couple of days.
