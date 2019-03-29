  • Skunk rescued after getting head stuck inside beer can

    By: Manoella Macedo, Boston 25 News

    Updated:

    BILLERICA, Mass. - One little skunk got himself in a bit of a pickle this week.

    >> Read more trending news 

    Billerica, Massachusetts, Animal Control posted a picture of a skunk with its head stuck inside a Bud Light can to its social media accounts this week, Boston 25 News reported.

    "This guy gives a new definition to the saying 'skunked beer,'" Billerica Animal Control posted on Thursday.

    Thanks to the Tufts Wildlife Center of North Grafton, this little guy will be OK.

    He will need to be sedated while the can to is removed and will have to be monitored for a couple of days.

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories