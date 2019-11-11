0 Florida Amber Alert: Search for Taylor Williams expands to Georgia, Alabama

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -

Authorities have expanded the search for a Florida 5-year-old who vanished last week from her home in Jacksonville.

Investigators are searching for Taylor Rose Williams in Georgia and Alabama. Police said she was last seen around 12 a.m. Wednesday in her bedroom at her home in the Brentwood area. Authorities said Monday that her mother, Brianna Williams, was considered a person of interest in the case, as she's refused to cooperate with investigators since shortly after her daughter's disappearance.

Here are the latest updates:

Update 2:15 p.m. EST Nov. 11: Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams said Taylor Williams' mother is considered a person of interest in her daughter's disappearance.

Williams said Monday at a news conference that Brianna Williams has remained uncooperative since shortly after Taylor's disappearance.

"She has not spoken to us since Wednesday and she was the last person to see Taylor," Williams said.

Authorities confirmed officials were searching the Demopolis, Alabama, area in hopes of finding Taylor. Williams said the search area was large Monday afternoon, but added that he expected it to be whittled down later in the evening.

"There's a lot of different efforts going on right now in this investigation," Williams said. "The information that drove us to Alabama demanded this response, and we absolutely hope to find her alive."

Williams asked that anyone who saw Taylor or her mother between Jacksonville and Alabama in the last two weeks contact authorities.

Rachel Rojas, special agent-in-charge of the Jacksonville FBI office, said several teams, including the Child Abduction Response Team and the Cellular Analysis Survey Team, have been part of the investigation.

Update 1:40 p.m. EST Nov. 11: Officials with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office are holding a news conference Monday afternoon to update the public on the search for Taylor Williams.

Update 10:50 a.m. EST Nov. 11: Police in Jacksonville have expanded their search efforts for a missing girl to include Georgia and Alabama.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said in a news conference last week that they were working with investigators in Alabama because Taylor's mother, Brianna Williams, has family there.

The Demopolis Police Department said Sunday afternoon that they were assisting the FBI and other out-of-state agencies in a search for a missing person around the Demopolis area. It was not immediately clear whether the search was connected to Taylor's disappearance. Demopolis is about 15 miles away from where Brianna Williams previously lived.

Update 8:53 a.m. EST Nov. 10: Detectives are looking into a Craigslist ad that may have been posted by Brianna Williams the day before reporting her daughter, Taylor Rose Williams, was missing.

The poster of the ad states "childcare needed tomorrow" because they were "bailed on," Action News Jax reported.

Brianna Williams' name is not on the ad, but the poster mentions having a 5-year-old daughter, working at the Jacksonville Naval Air Station, and living in Jacksonville's Northside section..

Update 9 p.m. EST Nov 7: First Coast Crime Stoppers announced it has increased the reward in the case for missing 5-year-old Taylor Williams to $4,000.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is working with another agency in a different state as it investigates the disappearance of Taylor Williams.

Brianna Williams, Taylor's mother, is from Alabama.

The Sheriff's Office said it is working with investigators in Alabama because Brianna Williams has family there.

While Sheriff Mike Williams said Brianna Williams is not cooperating in the investigation, some of her family members are. Some family members have come from out of town to speak with police.

Update 4 p.m. EST Nov 7: Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams said Taylor's mother Brianna S. Williams is no longer being cooperative with the investigation.

When asked if Brianna Williams is considered a person of interest in her daughter's disappearance, Sheriff Williams said "Nothing's off the table."

Sheriff Williams is asking anyone who has seen Taylor and Brianna Williams together in Jacksonville in the last six months to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at (904) 630-0500.

Original report: Taylor's mother, Brianna S. Williams, who is a Petty Officer 1st Class at NAS Jacksonville, told police she put Taylor to bed around midnight. Williams told police when she woke up at 7 a.m., she did not see Taylor in her bedroom and the back door was unlocked.

Taylor was last seen wearing a purple shirt and pink pajama pants. She is 3 feet tall and weighs 50 pounds.

Officers have been going door-to-door in the Brentwood neighborhood and have a helicopter to get an above view to aid in the massive search.

Crews with the JSO Dive Team arrived at one of the search areas near the Southside Villas apartment complex where Taylor had lived with her family until recently, as well as two JSO trucks, a small boat and ATV/tractor type vehicle. They searched in the water in a former neighborhood looking for Taylor, Wednesday afternoon.

A dumpster was taken from the Southside Villas apartment complex and eventually, the contents were emptied.

Law and Safety Expert Dale Carson said the first 12 hours are critical when searching for a child, in a situation like this, because evidence can disappear in a 12-hour period and clues could be lost that can help find them.

Officials in Jacksonville said more than 100 police officers, firefighters search dogs, dive teams, mounted police, drone units and volunteers are assisting to help find her.

If you see her or know of her whereabouts, you are asked to call police at 904-630-0500.

