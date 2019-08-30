  • Recall alert: Whirlpool, KitchenAid, JennAir cooktops could turn on by themselves

    By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    The Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced the recall of 26,300 glass stovetops sold under the brands of Whirlpool, KitchenAid and JennAir.

    The cooktops can turn themselves on. 

    Owners are being told to turn the affected stoves off at the circuit breaker and do not leave anything in or around the cooktop.

    They are also being told to call Whirlpool for the free installation of a replacement of the affected products.

    Affected radiant models begin with the following numbers:

    • KCES950HSS
    • KCES950HBL
    • KCES956HSS
    • KCES956HBL
    • WCE97US0HS
    • WCE97US0HB
    • WCE97US6HS
    • WCE97US6HB
    • JEC4430HS
    • JEC4430HB
    • JEC4536HS
    • JEC4536HB
    • JEC4424HB


    Affected downdraft radiant models begin with the following numbers:

    • JED4430GB
    • JED4536GB
    • JED4430GS
    • JED4536GS


    In the above numbers, W stands for Whirlpool, K for KitchenAid and J for JennAir. They can be found on a label on the underside of the cooktop.

    Click here to see if your cooktop has been recalled.

    If you have any questions, call Whirlpool at 888-900-7897 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. EDT Monday through Friday.

