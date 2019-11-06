Read: Democrats release diplomat Bill Taylor's testimony in impeachment inquiry

WASHINGTON - Democrats released a transcript Wednesday of a closed-door interview lawmakers had last month with William "Bill" Taylor, the top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine.
Taylor appeared Oct. 22 for an interview with the House Intelligence, Oversight and Reform and Foreign Affairs committees. The committees are spearheading an impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump.
Taylor testified that Trump held back military aid for Ukraine on the condition the country agree to investigate Democrats and a company linked to his Democratic rival, former vice president and 2020 presidential hopeful Joe Biden.
Democrats launched the impeachment inquiry after learning of a whistleblower complaint filed in August by an official concerned over Trump's attempts to get Ukrainian officials to investigate Biden.
Trump has denied any wrongdoing.
Read the full transcript released Wednesday:
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}