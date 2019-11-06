  • Hijacking alert at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol triggered by accident, airline officials say

    By: Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:
    AMSTERDAM -

    Airline officials said a report Wednesday of a "suspicious situation" on board a plane at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol was the result of a false alarm.

    >> Read more trending news

    Update 3:20 p.m. EST Nov. 6: Officials with Air Europa said in a statement posted on social media that Wednesday's alert was the result of a false alarm in a flight bound for Madrid from Amsterdam Airport Schiphol.

    Airline officials said the warning triggered hijacking protocols at the airport, though nothing had happened.

    "All passengers are safe and sound waiting to fly soon," Air Europa officials said. "We deeply apologize."

    Officials with Amsterdam Airport Schiphol said normal operations resumed Wednesday night after police temporarily closed part of the airport.

    Original report: Authorities in the Netherlands responded to reports Wednesday of a "suspicious situation" on board a plane at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol, according to airport officials.

    Police said in a post on Twitter that passengers and crew members on the plane involved in the incident were safe.

    According to BBC News, the incident was classified a GRIP-3 situation, meaning it was "an incident or serious event with major consequences to a local population."

    Additional details were not immediately available.

    Check back for updates to this developing story.

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories