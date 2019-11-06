Hijacking alert at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol triggered by accident, airline officials say

Airline officials said a report Wednesday of a "suspicious situation" on board a plane at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol was the result of a false alarm.
Update 3:20 p.m. EST Nov. 6: Officials with Air Europa said in a statement posted on social media that Wednesday's alert was the result of a false alarm in a flight bound for Madrid from Amsterdam Airport Schiphol.
Airline officials said the warning triggered hijacking protocols at the airport, though nothing had happened.
"All passengers are safe and sound waiting to fly soon," Air Europa officials said. "We deeply apologize."
#AirEuropaInfo False Alarm. In the flight Amsterdam - Madrid, this afternoon was activated, by mistake, a warning that triggers protocols on hijackings at the airport. Nothing has happened, all passengers are safe and sound waiting to fly soon. We deeply apologize.— Air Europa (@AirEuropa) November 6, 2019
Officials with Amsterdam Airport Schiphol said normal operations resumed Wednesday night after police temporarily closed part of the airport.
As a result of the investigation by the Royal Netherlands Marechaussee, our D pier was temporarily closed. From now on, there is a regular operation at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol again.— Schiphol (@Schiphol) November 6, 2019
Original report: Authorities in the Netherlands responded to reports Wednesday of a "suspicious situation" on board a plane at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol, according to airport officials.
The Royal Netherlands Marechaussee is currently investigating a situation on board of a plane at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol. We keep you posted. https://t.co/AxwMZ7CZtT— Schiphol (@Schiphol) November 6, 2019
Police said in a post on Twitter that passengers and crew members on the plane involved in the incident were safe.
According to BBC News, the incident was classified a GRIP-3 situation, meaning it was "an incident or serious event with major consequences to a local population."
Additional details were not immediately available.
Check back for updates to this developing story.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}