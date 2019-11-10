$siteCallLetter AtlantaPhotos: Royals Will and Kate, Harry and Meghan reunite at Festival of Remembrance Close Gallery
Photos: Royals Will and Kate, Harry and Meghan reunite at Festival of Remembrance
- Show Caption ( + )
Britain's Prince William and his wife, Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge (left photo), and Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, attended the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance on Saturday. (Chris Jackson/Pool Photo via AP)
- Show Caption ( + )Photograph by Chris Jackson
Britain's Prince William, second right, and his wife, Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, arrive for the Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall in Kensington, London, on Nov. 9, 2019. (Chris Jackson/Pool Photo via AP)
- Show Caption ( + )Photograph by Chris Jackson
Britain's Prince Harry, right and his wife, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, arrive for the annual Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall in Kensington, London, on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. (Chris Jackson/Pool Photo via AP)
- Show Caption ( + )Photograph by Chris Jackson
Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, arrives for the annual Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall in Kensington, London, on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. (Chris Jackson/Pool Photo via AP)
- Show Caption ( + )Photograph by Chris Jackson
Britain's Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, arrives for the annual Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall in Kensington, London, on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. (Chris Jackson/Pool Photo via AP)
- Show Caption ( + )Photograph by Chris Jackson
Britain's Prince Harry, right, and his wife, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, arrive for the annual Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall in Kensington, London, on Nov. 9, 2019. (Chris Jackson/Pool Photo via AP)
- Show Caption ( + )Photograph by Chris Jackson
Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, arrives for the annual Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall in Kensington, London, on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. (Chris Jackson/Pool Photo via AP)
- Show Caption ( + )Photograph by Chris Jackson
Britain's Prince William and Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge arrives for the annual Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance, at the Royal Albert Hall in Kensington, London, on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. (Chris Jackson/Pool Photo via AP)
- Show Caption ( + )Photograph by Chris Jackson
Britain's Prince Harry, background left and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, attend the annual Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance, at the Royal Albert Hall in Kensington, London, on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. (Chris Jackson/Pool Photo via AP)
- Show Caption ( + )Photograph by Chris Jackson
Members of the British royal family attend the annual Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall in Kensington, London, on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. (Chris Jackson/Pool Photo via AP)
- Show Caption ( + )Photograph by Chris Jackson
Britain's Sophie, the Countess of Wessex, attends the annual Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall in Kensington, London, on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. (Chris Jackson/Pool Photo via AP)
- Show Caption ( + )Photograph by Chris Jackson
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II talks to Prince Charles as they attend the annual Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall in Kensington, London, on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. (Chris Jackson/Pool Photo via AP)
- Show Caption ( + )Photograph by Chris Jackson
Charles, Prince of Wales, and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, attend the annual Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall in Kensington, London, on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. (Chris Jackson/Pool via AP)
- Show Caption ( + )Photograph by Chris Jackson
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles are seated for the annual Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall in Kensington, London, on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. (Chris Jackson/Pool Photo via AP)
- Show Caption ( + )Photograph by Chris Jackson
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II arrives for the annual Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall in Kensington, London, on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. (Chris Jackson/Pool Photo via AP)
- Show Caption ( + )Photograph by Chris Jackson
Britain's Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, arrives for the annual Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall in Kensington, London, on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. (Chris Jackson/Pool Photo via AP)
- Show Caption ( + )Photograph by Chris Jackson
Britain's Princess Anne arrives for the annual Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall in Kensington, London, on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. (Chris Jackson/Pool Photo via AP)