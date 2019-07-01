$siteCallLetter AtlantaPhotos: Remembering Princess Diana Close Gallery
Photos: Remembering Princess Diana
- Show Caption ( + )
A fairytale wedding on July 29, 1981: Britain's Prince Charles and the former Diana Spencer kiss on the balcony of Buckingham Palace in London. (AP)
- Show Caption ( + )
Childhood Passport Included among the many items from Diana's childhood is her passport from1968. The two photographs featured were taken by her father, who made a point to shoot their pictures after bathtime when they were super clean.
- Show Caption ( + )
An exhibit about Diana, shown with 8-month-old Charles Spencer, documents her transformation through the years. (Althorp Estate)
- Show Caption ( + )
Family album photo of Lady Diana Spencer at Itchenor, West Sussex, England, during summer 1970. (AP)
- Show Caption ( + )
Prince Charles married Lady Diana Spencer July 29, 1981.
- Show Caption ( + )
Steinhauser is a big admirer of Diana Spencer, the good-hearted 19-year-old girl who would become the bride of Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales.
- Show Caption ( + )
(Photo by Tim Graham/Getty Images)
- Show Caption ( + )
Britain's Prince William, aged 3-year-old, is escorted by his parents Princess Diana and Prince Charles as he arrives at a private kindergarten in London's Notting Hill on Sept. 24, 1985, to start his pre-school education. (AP Photo/Joseph Schaber)
- Show Caption ( + )
Diana and Britain's Queen Elizabeth II greet well-wishers outside Clarence House, London, in 1987. (Martin Cleaver/AP)
- Show Caption ( + )
Prince William, son of Princess Diana, reacts as his mom adjusts the strap of his diving mask on Banana Bay Beach in St. Kitts, West Indies on Monday, Jan. 4, 1993. They are vacationing in the Caribbean. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
- Show Caption ( + )
The Prince and Princess of Wales and family outside Manor House at Eton College with housemaster Dr Andrew Gailey. Left to right: Princess Diana (1961-1997), Prince Harry, Andrew Gailey, Prince William and Prince Charles. (Jayne Fincher/Getty Images)
- Show Caption ( + )
The Princess of Wales takes her sons William and Harry out on the boat 'Maid of the Mist' at Niagara Falls, October 1991. (Jayne Fincher/Princess Diana Archive/Getty Images)
- Show Caption ( + )
Princess Diana arrives at the Tate Gallery in London about two months before she died. (Jacqueline Arzt/AP)
- Show Caption ( + )
Sitting on Diana's lap was 13-year-old Sandra Thijica, who lost her left leg to a land mine while working the land with her mother. (Joao Silva/AP)
- Show Caption ( + )
Diana was part of a worldwide campaign to clear landmines from wartorn areas. She tours a minefield dressed in a flak jacket and face shield in Huambo, central Angola, in January 1997. (John Stillwell/AP)
- Show Caption ( + )
The car in which Princess Diana died, on Aug. 31, 1997. The car crash in Paris also killed her companion, Dodi Fayed, and the chauffeur. It happened shortly after midnight in a tunnel along the Seine River. (Jerome Delay/AP)
- Show Caption ( + )
LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 5: The Prince of Wales, Prince William and Prince Harry look at floral tributes to Diana, Princess of Wales outside Kensington Palace on September 5, 1997 in London, England. (Anwar Hussein/WireImage)
- Show Caption ( + )
Prince Charles with his two sons, Prince Harry (second from right), and Prince William, along with Diana's brother Earl Spencer, watch the hearse bearing the coffin of Diana leave Westminster Abbey on Sept. 6, 1997. (Jeff J. Mitchell/AP)
- Show Caption ( + )
An aerial view of the large pile of flowers at the gates of Kensington Palace in London on Sept. 4, 1997. Thousands came to pay their respects. (Adrian Dennis/AP)
- Show Caption ( + )
The Duke of Edinburgh, Prince William, Earl Spencer, Prince Harry and the Prince of Wales follow the coffin of Diana, Princess of Wales in September 1997. (Anwar Hussein/WireImage)
- Show Caption ( + )
Republican Guards stand at attention as pallbearers carry the coffin of Diana out of a Parisian hospital on Aug. 31, 1997. Diana died in a car crash in the city. (Laurent Rebours/AP)