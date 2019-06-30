$siteCallLetter AtlantaPhotos: Donald Trump meets Kim Jong Un at the DMZ Close Gallery
Photos: Donald Trump meets Kim Jong Un at the DMZ
President Donald Trump announced at a news conference Sunday that he would meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the demilitarized zone.
Support helicopters follow the Marine One helicopter carrying President Donald Trump to the demilitarized zone Sunday.
President Donald Trump talks with South Korean President Moon Jae-in and views North Korea from the Korean Demilitarized Zone on Sunday.
President Donald Trump talks with South Korean President Moon Jae-in at the Korean Demilitarized Zone on Sunday.
President Donald Trump views North Korea from the Korean Demilitarized Zone from Observation Post Ouellette at Camp Bonifas in South Korea,
President Donald Trump and South Korean President Moon Jae-in, left, walk up to view North Korea from the Korean Demilitarized Zone on Sunday.
President Donald Trump gestures as South Korean President Moon Jae-in, left applauds during his visit to the Joint Security Area at the DMZ.
President Donald Trump shakes hands with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and steps across the border into North Korea on Sunday.
President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the border village of Panmunjom in the DMZ.
President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un stand at the border in the village of Panmunjom.
President Donald Trump gestures while North Korean leader Kim Jong Un looks on during their meeting at the DMZ on Sunday.
President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the border village of Panmunjom in the DMZ.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un crossed into South Korea to meet with President Donald Trump on Sunday.