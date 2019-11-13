$siteCallLetter AtlantaPhotos: Babies dressed in cardigans to honor Mr. Rogers Close Gallery
Photos: Babies dressed in cardigans to honor Mr. Rogers
- Show Caption ( + )
Newborns at Highmark Health in Pittsburgh help honor the memory of Mr. Rogers and his message of kindness for World Cardigan Day and World Kindness Day.
- Show Caption ( + )
Newborns at Highmark Health in Pittsburgh help honor the memory of Mr. Rogers and his message of kindness for World Cardigan Day and World Kindness Day.
- Show Caption ( + )
Newborns at Highmark Health in Pittsburgh help honor the memory of Mr. Rogers and his message of kindness for World Cardigan Day and World Kindness Day.
- Show Caption ( + )
Newborns at Highmark Health in Pittsburgh help honor the memory of Mr. Rogers and his message of kindness for World Cardigan Day and World Kindness Day.
- Show Caption ( + )
Newborns at Highmark Health in Pittsburgh help honor the memory of Mr. Rogers and his message of kindness for World Cardigan Day and World Kindness Day.
- Show Caption ( + )
Newborns at Highmark Health in Pittsburgh help honor the memory of Mr. Rogers and his message of kindness for World Cardigan Day and World Kindness Day.
- Show Caption ( + )
Newborns at Highmark Health in Pittsburgh help honor the memory of Mr. Rogers and his message of kindness for World Cardigan Day and World Kindness Day.