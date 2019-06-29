Pennsylvania mom accused of selling drugs while holding her 2-year-old child

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A Pennsylvania woman is accused of selling drugs while holding her 2-year-old child, authorities reported.
The Butler County Drug Task Force arrested Brianna Sanner, who allegedly sold drugs to officers in parking lots along Routes 19 and 228.
During both buys, the officers said she had her 2-year-old with her.
She was arrested in the parking lot outside a methadone clinic.
Sanner refused comment as she was taken into custody, but officials said her son was unharmed and is with family.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}