NFL's Reuben Foster, 49ers linebacker, arrested on domestic violence charge in Florida

    By: Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    TAMPA, Fla. - NFL player Reuben Foster, a linebacker for the San Francisco 49ers, was arrested on a domestic violence charge Saturday night in Florida, Tampa police said early Sunday.

    Officers responded to a report of a domestic violence incident involving Foster, 24, and a woman about 9 p.m. Saturday at the Grand Hyatt hotel in Tampa, police said in a statement, according to Greg Auman of The Athletic.

    "Reuben Foster and the female victim were involved in a verbal altercation," the statement said. "The victim stated that during the altercation, Foster slapped her phone out of her hand, pushed her in the chest area, and slapped her with an open hand on the right side of her face."

    Tampa police said the woman had a 1-inch scratch on her collar bone.

    The pair had "lived together in the past" and "were involved in an on-again, off-again relationship over the past three years," police said.

    Foster is facing a charge of first-degree misdemeanor domestic violence, police said.

