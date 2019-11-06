0 Murder suspects who escaped California jail apprehended by Border Patrol while walking back into US

MONTEREY, Calif. -

Officials with U.S. Customs and Border Protection have apprehended two California murder suspects who escaped Sunday from a jail in Monterey County, sheriff's deputies said Wednesday.

Deputies said Santos Samuel Fonseca, 21, and Jonathan Salazar, 20, were awaiting trial on separate, unrelated murder charges when they escaped from the Monterey County Adult Detention Facility. It was not immediately clear how they escaped.

Update 3:25 p.m. EST Nov. 6: Monterey County Sheriff's Office spokesman Capt. John Thornburg said authorities apprehended Santos Samuel Fonseca, 21, and Jonathan Salazar, 20, around midnight Tuesday.

"About midnight last night, the two individuals tried to walk back into the country down at the U.S.-Mexico border," Thornburg said.

It was not immediately clear why the two men, who were not believed to have known each other before their incarcerations, were heading back into the country.

Thornburg said deputies contacted U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials after learning that Fonseca and Salazar might be in Tijuana, Mexico. The pair was being transported Wednesday back to Monterey County, Thornburg said.

Update 1 p.m. EST Nov. 6: Sheriff's deputies said Wednesday that Fonseca and Salazar had been arrested by officials with U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Escaped Inmates arrested by @cbp. Thank you to our federal law enforcement partners for your team work and assistance! Press conference today at 11am at the Monterey County Sheriff's Office https://t.co/mOMBUebRkl pic.twitter.com/fl0Q92PoI3 — Monterey Co Sheriff (@MCoSheriff) November 6, 2019

Officials were expected to provide more information at a news conference scheduled for 11 a.m. local time Wednesday.

Original report: Authorities in California are offering a $5,000 reward in the search for two escaped inmates accused of murder.

According to the Monterey County Sheriff's Office, Santos Samuel Fonseca, 21, and Jonathan Salazar, 20, escaped early Sunday from the Monterey County Adult Detention Facility. The pair had been "awaiting trial on unrelated murder charges along with numerous other felony charges," the department said in a Facebook post Sunday afternoon.

"An investigation is underway to determine their means of escape but, at this time, we can provide no details on that topic," the post read.

****UPDATE: CASH REWARD BEING OFFERED****We are offering a $5,000.00 reward on information that leads to the capture... Posted by Monterey County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, November 3, 2019

Authorities described Fonseca and Salazar, who are both 5-foot-7, as Hispanic with brown eyes and black hair, The Associated Press reported. They weigh 150 and 170 pounds, respectively.

"If you see these men, call 911 immediately," the Sheriff's Office said. "Do not approach them as they are considered dangerous."

Anyone who has information about the men's whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 831-755-3722 or the tip line at 888-833-4847.

– The Associated Press contributed to this report.

