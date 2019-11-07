  • Mother arrested after infant found with alcohol in system, police said

    By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    SPRINGFIELD, Ohio -

    An Ohio mother was arrested after doctors found alcohol in her infant child’s bloodstream, police said.

    Davonna Reed, 32, brought her daughter to a children’s hospital in October where doctors found the child’s blood alcohol level was .359%, WJW reported. The legal limit to be considered drunk is .08% or higher.

    Investigators said Reed allowed the infant to drink alcohol, WJW reported.

    Reed was arrested and charged with endangering children, obstructing justice and violation of probation, according to jail records

