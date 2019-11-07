Mother arrested after infant found with alcohol in system, police said

An Ohio mother was arrested after doctors found alcohol in her infant child’s bloodstream, police said.
Davonna Reed, 32, brought her daughter to a children’s hospital in October where doctors found the child’s blood alcohol level was .359%, WJW reported. The legal limit to be considered drunk is .08% or higher.
Investigators said Reed allowed the infant to drink alcohol, WJW reported.
Reed was arrested and charged with endangering children, obstructing justice and violation of probation, according to jail records.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}