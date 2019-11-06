  • Mom sentenced to 4 years in prison for having sex with two teenage boys

    By: Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    A mother in California who was convicted of having sex with two teenage boys was sentenced to four years in prison Monday.

    Coral Lytle, who will now have to register as a sex offender for life, wept as she was taken into custody in a Tulare, California courtroom.

    Family members of the victims, who were 14- and 15-year-old high school freshmen at the time of the crimes, lashed out at Lytle.

    “Your name will always be equated with being a sex offender and rapist, because that is what now defines you,” said one of the mothers of the victims in a statement obtained by the Fresno Bee.

    The crimes occurred in the fall of 2017. The victims were said to be boyfriends of Lytle's daughters.

    "Coral Lytle is a predator, and this office was prepared for years to tell that to a jury. While I am grateful that she will serve prison time and have to register as a sex offender, the sentence doesn’t reflect the lifetime impact she made on her victims," District Attorney Tim Ward told KSEE.

    Lytle, a mother of four, plead no contest in October to 21 felony sex counts with the boys, according to KFSN

    The Associated Press contributed to this report.

