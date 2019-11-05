Police: Man fatally stabbed over new chicken sandwich outside Maryland Popeyes

Police say a man was stabbed to death after an individual jumped the line for the rereleased Popeye's chicken sandwich.
According to WUSA, police in Oxen Hill, Maryland were called to the location after receiving reports of a fight at the 6200 block of Livingston Road on Monday evening. Police found a man with multiple stab wounds outside the restaurant.
He later died at a nearby hospital.
Prince George's County police told WUSA that initial evidence suggests a fight broke out when someone cut in line for the popular meal item.
"We have been able to determine, preliminarily, that this is related to the release of the sandwich here at this restaurant... this individual was in line specifically for the sale of the sandwich when another customer and he got into an altercation and that ended with the victim being stabbed outside of the business," Jennifer Donelan, director of media relations told WTTG.
Police have not located the suspect.
"For that type of anger and to develop to this level of violence is a sad and tragic day, and this person needs to turn themselves in," Donelan told WUSA.
