0 Laurel Griggs, rising star on Broadway, dead at 13

NEW YORK -

Rising star Laurel Griggs, known for her roles on Broadway, has died. She was 13.

>> Read more trending news

Laurel, best known for her long-running role as Ivanka in the Tony Award-winning musical “Once,” died Tuesday, according to her obituary.

She died of a massive asthma attack, David Rivlin, her grandfather, said on social media. Her funeral was Friday.

"The world lost a real princess who only wanted to make the future happy for all," Rivlin wrote on social media. "Acting was just a childhood dream come true and she had big plans for the future."

Fellow Broadway actress Eliza Holland Madore, who had also played Ivanka in “Once,” shared her condolences on social media.

"I am deeply saddened by the sudden loss of one of my Ivanka sisters," she wrote on social media. "Laurel – you were always smiling and always made other people laugh. I’m so incredibly grateful that I got to know you. You will never be forgotten, and we will never stop loving you."

Laurel was the longest-running Ivanka, portraying the character for 17 months, according to IMDB. She made her Broadway debut in “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof” in 2013, alongside Scarlett Johansson.

She also made three appearances on "Saturday Night Live," most recently in February 2018, USA Today reported.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.