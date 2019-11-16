Iowa man accused of opening fire in strip club lot after debit card rejected for private dance

An Iowa man was arrested Friday after he opened fire in the parking lot of a strip club after his debit card was rejected following a private dance, authorities said.
James Allen Wells, 67, of Waterloo, was charged with carrying weapons, two counts of second-degree criminal mischief, five counts of reckless use of a firearm, two counts of assault on a peace officer and one count each of eluding, reckless driving, interference while armed and fourth-degree criminal mischief, The Courier of Waterloo-Cedar Falls reported.
According to an arrest affidavit, Wells was at Porsches Theater of the Arts in Waterloo around 11 p.m. Wells allegedly became upset when his debit card was declined after a private dance, left the building and pulled out a .38-caliber revolver from his waistband, The Courier reported. According to police, Wells then fired off five rounds into parked vehicles.
Wells left the club in his Chrysler 300, and University of Northern Iowa police later tried to pull him over for speeding, The Courier reported. After a short chase, Wells' vehicle hit a curb and was disabled, the newspaper reported.
According to the affidavit, Wells struggled with the UNI officers, with one officer injuring his hand.
