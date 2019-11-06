0 Impeachment inquiry public hearings: What time, what channel, how to watch

Two State Department officials and the former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine are scheduled to appear before a House committee next week in the first public hearings in the Trump impeachment probe.

Rep. Adam Schiff, the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee and the head of the impeachment inquiry into Trump’s dealings with the president of Ukraine, tweeted an announcement saying that William Taylor, chargé d'affaires for Ukraine, and George Kent, deputy assistant secretary for European and Eurasian Affairs, will testify on Nov. 13.

Marie Yovanovitch, former ambassador to Ukraine, will testify Nov. 15, Schiff, D-California, tweeted.

Next week, the House Intelligence Committee will hold its first open hearings as part of the impeachment inquiry.



On Wednesday, November 13, 2019, we will hear from William Taylor and George Kent.



On Friday, November 15, 2019, we will hear from Marie Yovanovitch.



More to come. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) November 6, 2019

Here is what we know about the hearings:

How the questioning will go: Under rules voted on by the House last week, Schiff and the top Republican on the Intelligence Committee, Rep. Devin Nunes, California, will be able to hold 45-minute rounds of questioning where they have the option to ask questions themselves or yield time to other committee members or to staff members to ask questions.

What time: Intelligence Committee hearings generally begin at 9 or 9:30 a.m. The start time for the hearings has not been announced.

What channel: The hearings will be broadcast live on CSPAN, CNN, Fox News and other cable news channels. CBS, NBC, ABC and PBS have not yet announced if they will carry the hearings live.

Who will be asking questions: Schiff and Nunes will either ask questions or yield time for members of the Intelligence Committee or committee staff to ask questions.

Live stream: The hearings will be livestreamed on the Intelligence Committees website, among other sites. You can find the livestream here when the hearings start.

