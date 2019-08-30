0 Hurricane Dorian: Storm-themed cakes getting mixed reviews

Floridians stocking up on supplies as Hurricane Dorian approached had mixed reactions to a cake decorated to look like the storm churning toward the state.

However, the cake decorator insisted the design was just a way to break the tension of what is shaping up to be a stressful Labor Day weekend.

The round cake depicts the state of Florida in a green silhouette, with blue frosting for the ocean, ABC News reported. A white, cone-like outline mimics the National Hurricane Center's five-day cone on its graphics, while the storm eye is designed in red frosting.

Jessica Gouin, a decorator at the Publix bakery in Neptune Beach, Florida, said her creation "took off."

"I was with a coworker and said 'I'm going to put a hurricane on a cake!'" Gouin told WFTS. "They took off after I put them in our display case. I haven't stopped making them yet."

The cakes have not been sold at all Publix locations, the television station reported. In places where it is offered, the buttercream cake is selling for $10.99 and a fudge cake is going for $11.99 according to WFTS.

Everyone: There's a major hurricane coming! Evacuate now!



Floridians: Publix has hurricane cakes! pic.twitter.com/9PwPJ5rvAY — Capt. Rich ⚓️ (@mrflounder74) August 30, 2019

Publix is not the only store in Florida selling Dorian-themed snacks. Cinotti's Bakery in Jacksonville is has been making hurricane-themed doughnuts, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

"It makes my heart happy bringing people joy or a smile during these stressful times," Gouin told WFTS.

Not everyone is happy.

At 110 mph, Dorian is the strongest hurricane this season. If, as forecast, Dorian hits Florida as a Category 4 storm, it will be the strongest hurricane to hit the state's east coast since Hurricane Andrew in 1992, WPLG reported.

"A hurricane is coming and @Publix is making hurricane cookie cakes like it's a Super Bowl party ... what?" one person tweeted.

On Twitter, Publix Helps, the supermarket's customer service account, tweeted " It is never our goal to offend anyone with the products we offer and I apologize that we let you down."

Hi Ashlee, thank you for your feedback on the cakes. It is never our goal to offend anyone with the products we offer and I apologize that we let you down. Individual locations did make some of the hurricane cakes you've seen and I will personally share your feedback on this cake — PublixHelps (@PublixHelps) August 30, 2019

Others took a more humorous view. "Given the size of this hurricane, Publix is gonna have to start baking bigger cakes," one person tweeted.

This cake is already outdated. It is tracking way further south now. — Justin Miner (@skiminer36) August 30, 2019

